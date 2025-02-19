Vulnerable juvenile rescued by police from freezing waters

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Tuesday, officers with the Meridian Police Department rescued a vulnerable juvenile from the freezing waters of a culvert near Linder Road.

A police report indicates that the juvenile, who attends Achievement House of West Ada School District, left school without permission and entered a culvert in a creek, "which contained a significant amount of water."

While searching for the missing student, a student resource officer (SRO) with the Meridian Police Department heard the juvenile from a distance. The officer then rushed to the student and was later assisted by other officers in what the report described as a "short but intense effort" to extract the victim from the water. Ada County Paramedics were on the scene to offer medical care to the student.

The Meridian Police Department would like to use this incident as a warning that small bodies of water such as creeks, large embankments, and culverts can pose serious health risks during the winter months.