Vehicle crash in Boise leads to Meridian Police pursuit that ends in DUI arrest

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A car crash near Cloverdale Road and Pine Avenue in West Boise on Tuesday night prompted a brief police pursuit that culminated with Meridian Police officers arresting a 78-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

According to a patrol lieutenant with the Meridian Police Department, the incident began when witnesses reported the initial car crash in Boise and said that the woman driving smelled of alcohol and had been swerving.

Following that report, Meridian Police searched the area and later located the suspect, Carol York, near the intersection of Locust Grove Road and Pine Ave in Meridian. There, they attempted to stop York. However, police say York kept driving for "about a half mile when officers used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop her vehicle."

York was taken into custody, and authorities claim her blood alcohol content was above the .08% limit. A subsequent investigation revealed that York had two DUI convictions in the past decade.

Carol York was booked into Ada County Jail on charges of felony DUI and misdemeanor eluding. Charges involving the initial vehicle collision are pending.