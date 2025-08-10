Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vegetation fire reported off Ten Mile Road

Image (10).jpg
Idaho News 6
Image (10).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE (as of 4:39 p.m. on August 10):
The fire has been mostly put out, and no cause of the fire has been released at this time.

Eagle, Meridian, and Boise officials responded to the incident. Idaho Power is also on the scene.

A fire battalion chief on the scene reported that no structures were damaged in the fire.

Image (11).jpg

This is a developing story and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:
A vegetation fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. in Meridian near Ten Mile Road in an area east of W. Silver Terrace Road on the south side of I-84.

There are 7 units currently responding to the fire and another 3 on their way.

Screenshot 2025-08-10 160326.png

An Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter is en route, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

