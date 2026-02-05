Ustick Road nighttime closure between Owyhee Storm Avenue and McDermott Bypass

MERIDIAN — On Wednesday, Feb. 4, and Thursday, Feb. 5, Ustick Road will be closed nightly between Owyhee Storm Avenue and McDermott Bypass as crews work on the future SH-16 and Ustick Road Interchange.

Closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be working to set 13 girders for the future interchange.

Traffic will be detoured to McMillan Road and Cherry Lane.

Check out the detour map below:

Idaho Transportation Department Ustick closure detour map

Access to homes in the area will be maintained, says the Idaho Department of Transportation.

“Placing the girders is a major milestone in the project and a critical step toward completing the interchange on schedule.” Resident Engineer Dan Gorley said. “We are making steady progress and appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to build the SH-16 corridor.”

ITD anticipates the Ustick Road interchange to be completed in 2027, along with the entire SH-16 corridor.