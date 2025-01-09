Unidentified smell in Meridian sparks concern, fire department investigates

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department is responding to multiple reports of a strong, unusual odor detected across various neighborhoods in the city.

Authorities have not yet identified the source of the odor, which has residents concerned. Fire department crews have been dispatched to different areas of Meridian to locate the cause of the smell.

The fire department is working in conjunction with Intermountain Gas to trace the odor's source. Intermountain Gas has been quick to respond to all reported cases of the mysterious smell, according to a press release.

Residents who notice the odor outside their homes are urged to contact Intermountain Gas at their 24-hour emergency hotline at (800) 548-3679. For those who detect the smell of gas inside their homes, the fire department advises calling 911 immediately so emergency responders can investigate and ensure safety.

This is a developing story — Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates and comprehensive coverage as we learn more.