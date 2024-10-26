Two candidates are on the ballot for Senator in District 21

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meet the two candidates want to represent District 21, in Meridian, as Senator.



One-term Incumbent Senator Treg Bernt is running for re-election in District 21.

“I’m a conservative business Republican, I will always stand up for conservative principles, and I will always stand up for less regulation and more transparency,” said Bernt.

Mike Long with the Libertarian Party wants to represent the district… in hopes of bringing more freedom to its residents.

“One of the issues we could deal with right away is reducing the regulatory burden on occupational licensing,” said Long.

After serving in the Marines, Long says he experienced homelessness before starting fresh here in the Treasure Valley and even becoming a homeowner. Outside of work, volunteers with the local Masonic Lodge.

“My main priority in being elected to the senate, is to stop the growth of government. And reduce the expense of the government.,” said Long.

Bernt was a part of Meridian’s city council before he moved onto the senate… over the last 2 legislative sessions, he has co-sponsored several bills and serves as the Vice President of the State Affairs committee while being involved with the Local Government and taxation committee too.

“One of the bills that I ran last year, that was super important to me, that was a mandatory minimum bill that would affect those who have multiple DUIs and get convicted with Vehicular Manslaughter, it would give them a mandatory minimum of 10 years,” said Bernt.

Senator Bernt tells me property tax relief is important to neighbors living in his district, “I helped co-sponsor House Bill 292 my first session (2023). That brought almost $600 worth of property tax relief to all Meridianites.”

Long tells me he feels lawmakers waste time and resources while in session by presenting and passing bills involving social and moral viewpoints.

“I don’t think the state needs to get involved with what the local library district is doing. If the people in the library district want something different, they are perfectly willing and able to do that. Same with the abortion bans, it’s not the state’s business to be involved with your personal affairs,” said Long.

