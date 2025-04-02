Two arrested on drug-related charges in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Officers with the Meridian Police Department arrested Jacob Selaci, 34, and Brittany Johnson, 30, both from Boise, during a suspicious vehicle stop on April 2.

The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. when officers located Selaci’s vehicle. He is currently on parole for three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Johnson is also on felony probation for possession of a controlled substance out of Twin Falls. After notifying Idaho Probation and Parole, officers were advised to search the vehicle.

Upon detaining Selaci and Johnson, the suspects became uncooperative and attempted to flee the scene. Officers detained Selaci, who resisted arrest by attempting to pull away. During the struggle, Selaci tried to dispose of drugs by throwing them out of the car. He then instructed Johnson to retrieve the drugs. Both individuals were ultimately subdued and taken into custody.

Selaci faces several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, an agent’s warrant, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing officers. Johnson was booked for possession of paraphernalia.