Treasure Valley students gain skills by building sheds for veterans at the 5th annual Construction Combine

MERIDIAN, Idaho — More than 250 students from across the Treasure Valley are getting hands-on experience and building skills at the 5th annual Construction Combine in Meridian.

The event allows students to turn classroom lessons into real-world experience. Local businesses demonstrate what a day on the job looks like, allowing students to use real tools and learn key safety skills.

WATCH: Learn and see all the action at this year's Construction Combine

Students build sheds for local veterans at Construction Combine

"It introduces the students to all the different trades, all the different contractors that are out there looking for new employees, as well as giving back to the community," Molly Johnson said.

The students are building sheds that will be donated to local veterans. The Home Depot Foundation donated the funds and materials for 12 sheds, while a local contractor provided materials for a 13th metal shed to introduce students to building with metal.

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"The whole impetus for this is to get sheds out to veterans in the local community. So, Home Depot Foundation donates all of the funds and the materials for our sheds," said Molly Johnson. "We're building 12 sheds with their funds and a 13th shed by a local contractor who decided to introduce the students to building with metal. So there's 1 metal."

Students from schools like Ontario High School, Elevate Academy in Nampa, and Kuna High School are participating, exploring trades like electrical, plumbing, and welding.

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"A lot of opportunities here, construction, electrical, and welding, yeah, welding, plumbing, you have done, welding," Issac Gonzales and Gary Sanches Gonzalez said.

"It's cool to see that they all love it and they just want to show more people about it, and that's something that we enjoy. Some people don't like to give out knowledge like that these days, and everybody here is more than willing to do so," Jasmine Rivera and Elia Garza said.

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"There's a lot of different things you can do with the construction industry in general," said Rivera. "If you're willing to teach us, we're willing to learn it."

As demand continues to grow in skilled trades, the event gives students a head start on future careers.

"Last year I was here, and I had a little mock interview and got a job actually out of it —part-time over the summer working for Hensel Phelps— and I'm definitely out here looking for a full-time job," Kyle Johnson said.

Students will put the finishing touches on the new sheds on Wednesday before they are delivered to 13 hand-selected veterans.

The event is supported by the Idaho Associated General Contractors, the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, and other community partners.

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