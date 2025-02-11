'There is no stop, just keep going.' An inside sneak peek at the progress of ITD's Highway 16 Project

MERIDIAN, Idaho — You can't drive on this stretch of Highway 16 yet, but work to connect Emmett to the interstate is well underway in the Treasure Valley.

"It's a vital north-south route through the Treasure Valley," said ITD resident engineer Jeff Ryan.

For the last couple of years, ITD has been working on the Highway 16 connector from I-84 to Highway 44. Idaho News 6 joined ITD on Monday afternoon to see the progress being made on the massive project.

Dan Gorley, the design construction engineer, pointed, "Quite a few bridges going in in this area for this next project."

The first stop was the Highway 16/I-84 interchange, which will eventually add on and off ramps between the existing Ten-mile and Garrity exits.

"This will be a great connection for people of Middleton, Star, and Emmett," added Ryan.

Gorley continued, "They just continue similarly to the 'Y' on the 1-84 by Boise. There is no stopping. They just keep going 65 mph over everything heading north."

"If you exit to Franklin Road, you will come to a stoplight. If you use the system of flyover ramps, you will go system to system. Go I-84 with no stop at speed, joining Highway 16," finished Ryan.

Gorley said thanks to extra funding from the state and a drier winter, they have been able to get a lot more done in recent months.

"We just started constructing the mainline that's going to go over Ustick," Gorley said.

The new section of roadway is considered “controlled access,” which means you can only get on or off at certain intersections, which will include the interstate, Franklin, Ustick, Chinden, and Highway 44.

ITD is expecting to have this connector open in 2027. But if you have any questions, ITD will host a general Highway 16 project informational meeting at Gem Prep Meridian North on Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.