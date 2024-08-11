Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Great Dolphin Dunk took place at Roaring Springs on Sunday, Aug. 11, raising over $64,000 in cash for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Over 10,000 toy dolphins raced down the Endless River at Roaring Springs to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs. Participates were able to buy toy dolphins or "adopt" the toy dolphins at $5 a piece. Once the dolphins were dropped out of a tank, they raced down to the end with winners getting:



1st Place – 4 Roaring Springs 2024/25 Season Passes



2nd Place – $500 Cash donated by Bent Nail Inspections



3rd Place - $250 Cash donated by P1FCU



4th Place - 1 Year Free Pizza from Idaho Pizza Company

For the past 24 years the Great Dolphin Dunk has raised over $1 million in cash and donations for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs support over 4,500 kids with academic help, healthy meals, and a safe place after school and during the summer. Joining the clubs in Boise, Garden City, Meridian, and Kuna is affordable for all families.