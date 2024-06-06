Summer Empty Bowls fights food insecurity at The Village in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is hosting an in-person Summer Empty Bowls event at The Village in Meridian on Saturday, June 8 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The event raises funds for the Idaho Foodbank through bowl sales. Hand-painted or handmade bowls will be available for purchase at the event, starting at $15 per bowl, and all proceeds will go to the food bank. Those who attend will also have the opportunity to learn about food insecurity in the Gem State. Sales will be near the fountain at The Village, outside Guest Services.

According to the most recent Map the Meal Gap report, 11.4% of Idahoans experience food insecurity, including 14.5% of Idaho children according to the Idaho Foodbank. For just $5, the Idaho Foodbank can provide up to 15 meals for those in need.

For those experiencing food insecurity, you can use the Idaho Foodbank Food Assistance Locator tool to find resources close to you.