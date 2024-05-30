Summer concert series brings popular local bands to Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, ID — The Bri Kleiner Park Live free outdoor concert series will once again bring live music to Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park on alternating Friday nights. Six high-energy bands will provide free 7:00 pm concerts from the stage of Kleiner Park. Location of Kleiner Park is 1900 N. Records Avenue in Meridian. The concert series is sponsored by Bri at the Village by Brighton and Connections Credit Union.

The Bri Kleiner Park Live concert dates and bands are:



June 7 – Jimmy River & The Groovers (Classic to Modern Rock)

June 21 – Guilty Pleasure (Pop & Soul)

July 5 – Smooth Avenue (Soul, Motown, Funk)

July 19 – Generator Saints (Rock & Roll Cover Band)

August 2 – Orale (Latin, Funk & Soul Fusion)

August 9 – Blues Society Bands: (Blues)

Sawtooth, Deb Michaels Gang, Billy Blues Band

Those who attend the concerts are encouraged to bring low-profile folding chairs, lawn blankets, and their favorite snacks or picnic food. Kleiner Park’s concession stand will also be open on these evenings. New this year, attendees are permitted to bring their own alcoholic beverages, as long as they are not in glass containers.

On the alternating Fridays, when a concert is not being held in Kleiner Park, Sparklight Movie Night in Meridian will take place in Settlers Park, offering free outdoor showings of family-friendly movies.

“Our alternating Friday night entertainment was a huge success last year, now with movie nights and outdoor concerts, families have something fun and free to enjoy every Friday night.” Recreation Coordinator Renee White.

Movie dates



May 31

June 14, 28

July 12 and 26

August 9.

To learn more about the Bri Kleiner Park Live concert series, visit www.meridiancity.org. To view the Sparklight Movie Night schedule and watch trailers, click here.

