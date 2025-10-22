Student taken into custody at Meridian High School

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a Meridian High School student was taken into custody by the Meridian Police Department following "an incident in the school's parking lot."

Officials with the West Ada School District and Meridian High School are assisting law enforcement in their investigation. The school did not go into lockdown, and the district says that the campus remained secure "throughout the incident."

Classes were not interrupted by the events. Normal operations are expected for the remainder of the school day.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.