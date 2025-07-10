Sparklight working to restore internet service after Treasure Valley outage

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Sparklight is reporting issues at its Nampa facility, which has impacted customers throughout the Treasure Valley, according to the City of Meridian.

The City of Meridian posted to Facebook Thursday morning, addressing that some local users have been experiencing problems with internet, phone, and video services. Sparklight says that teams are on-site working to restore services as quickly as possible.

"We know how important your connection is and we truly appreciate your patience," Sparklight wrote.