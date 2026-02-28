Single-vehicle crash on I-84 closes westbound lanes for hours

MERIDIAN — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Meridian that closed westbound I-84 lanes for hours.

According to a release from ISP, at approximately 10:41 p.m. on Friday, a white 2024 HINO Box Truck with two occupants was traveling westbound on I-84 when the driver failed to maintain lanes and struck the median concrete barrier. The truck then overturned.

The driver, a 23-year-old male from West Valley, Utah, was uninjured. The passenger, a 44-year-old male from Saint Louis, Missouri, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while the passenger was not.

All westbound lanes of travel were blocked for hours as crews worked to clear the roadway. Traffic was diverted at the Ten Mile off-ramp. Lanes reopened early Saturday morning.

ISP was assisted by the Meridian Police Department, Meridian Fire Department, Ada County EMS, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash remains under investigation.