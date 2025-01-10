Watch Now
Single lane blocked after crash on I-84 Eastbound; emergency services on scene

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound near the Ridenbaugh Canal has resulted in the blockage of one right lane, officials reported on Friday afternoon.

Motorists traveling through the area have been advised to expect delays and to exercise caution. Emergency services are on the scene managing the situation.

The Idaho Transportation Department is working to clear the affected lane, but drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid the congestion.

No further details about the crash or potential injuries have been released at this time. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

