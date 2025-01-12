Sid's Garage gearing up to deliver donations in person to Los Angeles wildfire victims

MERIDIAN, Idaho — "Diapers, wipes, pet food, bottled water, on and on and on." Those are some of the items that Sid of Sid's Garage hopes to deliver in person to the victims affected by wildfires in and around Los Angeles. For him, it's all about paying it forward

Sid's Garage is currently accepting donations today at their Village at Meridian location until 9 p.m. They will reopen for donations again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sid "hopes to fill [the truck] to the brim," drive down to LA County, and deliver all of the goods personally. If there are enough donations, Sid has pledged to get a second truck worth of donated items down to Southern California. Once the donated items have been distributed, Sid will also cook food for those in need.

Sid's Garage has highlighted the following items as high priority:

