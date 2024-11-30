'Shop Small' in Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For many - the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time to shop local - we're taking you into some of the small businesses in Downtown Meridian.



Candy, clothing, Holiday Cards, and maybe even haircuts – are all ways to ‘shop small.’

“Local small businesses are the heart of the community,” said Elizabeth Ponce. Who is just one of the many neighbors who owns a small business in Downtown Meridian. With her husband, she manages a hair salon and a clothing store, called Inspired by Love.

“So, welcome to our boutique! We want to have places in our local downtowns, we want to be able to bring our families, create memories, right in the same town that we live in. And our small businesses cannot survive obviously without people [that are] supporting us,” said Ponce.

A sentiment shared by local boutique and decor store, 44 East Boutique, owner Kayloni Perry.

Who has been building relationships within the Meridian community for nearly a decade.

“[The] pouring of support for Small Business Saturday, it really means a lot. It’s so much more, every purchase means so much more than it would at a big box [store]. Your money goes so much further when you support a small business,” said Perry.

Perry tells me the holidays bring in new customers and old friends… and it’s a chance to feature handmade and locally made items in her store front, “So, over in that area, actually in the big shelf, we have all of our locally made lotion and hand soap. And then we carry a local maker who [makes] ornaments.”

Speaking of handmade: Truffles, Etc. features chocolates, ice cream, espresso drinks and many locally made items for purchase

And there is so much more to explore while you shop, eat or buy a ‘sweet treat,’ in Downtown Meridian.