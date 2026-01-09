School bus flips in Ada County ditch, only minor injuries reported in morning crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A school bus flipped onto its side in a ditch near the Ada and Canyon County line on Friday morning, with only minor injuries reported.

Ada County and Kuna deputies responded to the crash, which occurred on Ustick Road near N. McDermott Road at approximately 7 a.m.

The bus had students on board at the time of the incident, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Only one person sustained mild injuries in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Deputies have not released details about what caused the bus to flip.

North McDermott Road was temporarily closed while crews worked to remove the bus from the scene. The closure was expected to impact traffic for only a short period of time.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.