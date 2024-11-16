Scentsy's annual Christmas Lights Ceremony kicks off holiday season

BOISE, idaho — Christmas lights at Scentsy return marking the start of the Holiday season for many.

Lights are on at Scentsy as the yhost their its eighth Christmas Lights Ceremony

This free event in Meridian, Idaho features 900,000 lights, an illuminated Christmas tree, tunnel, and landscape.

Along with Scentsy's lights Christmas in Color Drive Thru lights are now open as well. Starting on November 27th the ice rink at The Village will be open.

In Meridian, the Christmas lights are on and the holiday season is in the air I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis.

900,000 lights filled the sky at the Scentsy headquarters.

Makenna Andreason, says, "It feels like it really kicks starts the holidays for us. We don't really decorate much at home, so this is something that we look forward to."

Making this the 8th year for their Christmas display.

Seth Morgan attended the ceremony last year and came early this time to make sure he didn't miss the tree lighting.

Morgan says, "They put on a great show. It was the first time I saw it last year in person, and I wanted to be here for the opening ceremony."

From sunset to sunrise, you can come to Scentsy and see the illuminated Christmas tree, tunnel, and landscape.

We asked attendees what's their favorite part of the event, the Christmas Tree or the light tunnel. "I like both of them the most," says Emmory Rae.

Makenna Andreason, adds, "I personally like all the trees because they light up all the branches so I think they look super cool, but the tunnel is also pretty cool I guess."

Other than the lights many kids enjoyed another activity on the campus.

"Rolling around in the grass," says one young attendee.

While there's more to explore than rolling around in the grass this event for many is the kickstart to the holiday season.

"We just love having family time, spending time together we go to my brother's house and we just have lots of fun together," says Richelle, standing next to Emmory Rae.

"Family, friends, all the food, says Seth Morgan.

Andreason adds, "I think it's mainly just family for us we're a young couple we have two different families and it's a lot of family time that we always look forward to."

The lights here at Scentsy are just one of many activities to enjoy here in the Meridian. Christmas in Color Drive Thru lights are now open until the end of December and on November 27 the ice rink at The Village.