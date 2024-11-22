Santa Claus makes a stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Dozens of neighbors braved the rain to watch Santa and his festive friends from the North Pole light up the Village tree. The Village is offering several activities for the public this holiday season.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Through Thursday night’s rainy weather Santa arrived in his sleigh to the Village at Meridian, to shed some light on shoppers.

Dozens of neighbors braved the rain to see the fireworks, live musical performances, and some festive friends like Rudolph joined from the North Pole -along with some elves, Frosty the snowman, and the Gingerbread Man.

All to be a part of the holiday activities at the Village this season, like ice skating around the tree, which is going on now though January 20. You can also get your or your pet’s photo taken with the one and only Santa Claus, stop by the Village concierge and write a letter to the North Pole and take part in.

“Story time with the elves,” said one tree lighting attendee.

I asked these Santa fans what else they were excited for this holiday season

“Getting a present,” “I’m asking for… a new scooter,” “I wanna ask Santa for a Barbie horse that can neigh,” said some young Santa fans from the Knight and Crams family.