Rocky Mountain stays undefeated with impressive win over Middleton

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies defeated the Middleton Vikings 46-17 under the lights on Friday as the Grizzlies improved to 7-0 on the season.

Rocky Mountain has been a football powerhouse, but they haven't won the Southern Idaho Conference championship in the 6A since their three-peat in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This season Rocky has been beating teams by nearly 40 points a game and their high-powered offense was on display with quarterback Austin Rovig and a talented group of receivers. Rovig threw for 365 yards and five touchdowns.

This was a pivotal game with both teams unbeaten in conference game and Middleton took the opening kick and ran it right down the field behind their big offensive line.

However, on Rocky Mountain's first play from scrimmage, Rovig evaded an unblocked rusher and threw a perfect pass to Jeff Thompson for a huge gain. The Grizzlies big play offense was on display, it even included a hook and ladder perfectly executed for a touchdown.

Even with Rocky's dominance they still need to win at home next week against Timberline in their final game of the regular season to ensure their spot in the SIC championship game in the foothills division.

In the river division, the championship contender comes down to Eagle and Borah High who will play each other next Friday at Dona Larsen Park.