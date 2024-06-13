Roaring Springs celebrates 25th anniversary with pool party, live music

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs waterpark is hosting a pool party in celebration of their 25th anniversary on Wednesday, June 19.

Roaring Springs opened on June 19, 1999 and has welcomed over 6 million guests in the last 25 years.

Just eight water attractions were featured at the park when it opened, now the Treasure Valley's hometown waterpark is one of the largest in the nation with nearly 20 attractions including their newest award-winning expansion.

After the closure of Boise's Wild Waters park in the 80s, five local businessmen created the initial plans for Roaring Springs.

Construction started in winter of 1999 and it took round-the-clock work to open Roaring Springs for the first time just a few months later.

Roaring Springs is celebrating the anniversary with festivities including:



11am: Coca Cola Polar Bear greeting guests & giving out Coca Cola sunglasses at the front entrance (while supplies last)

11am: 300 free 25th Anniversary beach balls floating in the Endless River for guests to take home (while supplies last)

12pm-3pm: Character meet & greets with Ariel the Little Mermaid, Captain Jack Sparrow, Spiderman & Spider-Gwin, and Lilo

12pm: Anniversary cake served starting at noon (while supplies last)

5-7pm: Phillip Phillips in concert on the Wave Pool Stage with opener Sarah Reeves. Phillips’ song Home is the best-selling song in American Idol history.

A full list of the events on Wednesday, June 19 is available here.