Roaring Springs celebrates 25 years

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Since 1999, Roaring Springs Water Park has been a place where Treasure Valley families have made memories while having fun in the sun.

“I remember it felt like it was a big city finally because we had a water park this time,” said Joseph Irvin. He remembers when he visited Roaring Springs for the first time in 1999.

“The first time I had ever been to a water park was really little and it was so crazy and cool that I had we were in Vegas and I was like man I wish they would have that. Then the next year they said they were opening one here, so I was it was super exciting,” said Irvin.

Years later, he and his family sat in the sun Wednesday, enjoying cake from Roaring Springs’ 25th Anniversary Celebration.

"And now kids come here and spend their summers at Roaring Springs, are parents who are now bringing their kids to Roaring Springs,” said Tiffany Quilici, the park’s Marketing Director.

Besides the cake, birthday beach balls, and lots and lots of sun, the water park held a poolside acoustic concert. Hundreds of people gathered in or around the wave pool to celebrate.

"And way back then, we only had eight water attractions in the whole water park. We've added over a dozen attractions in the last 25 years,” said Quilici.

Also at the park’s 25th birthday party, my cousins Zoey and Phoebe! They have season passes because they say they love going on rides with their friends.

“This is my 7th time so far,” said Phoebe Triepke.

“This is my third time,” said Zoey Triepke, “I liked when I tried the drop slide for the first time.”

“[I like] going on the family ride with my friends,” said Phoebe.

Since the gates of the park opened 25 years ago, Roaring Springs tells me they’ve seen 6 million visitors. Soon they’ll have more rides to experience.

“So every 2 to 3 years we will be building a big new world-class water ride right up at the top of this expansion area so we’ll have a total of four more big rides coming and then a lot more parking,” said Quilici.