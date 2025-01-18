Ringing in 103 years! Meridian woman celebrates milestone around family and friends

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Surrounded by family and friends, one very special woman rang in another milestone!

“Thelma is celebrating her 103rd birthday today,” said Heath Braverman with Table Rock Senior Living.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Meridian woman, Thelma Beast, turns 103

Thelma Beast credits the quality care of Table Rock Senior Living at Paramount in Meridian for her longevity, but her daughter Paula says it’s her favorite morning drink.

“I’m going to credit coffee, just black coffee. I think that’s good. Her mother drank a lot of black coffee and she lived a long time too,” said Paula Schreiner.

From children to great-grandchildren, Thelma tells Idaho News 6 her favorite part of her birthday is getting to see members of her family come to Meridian from across the country. “I love it. I don’t see some of them very often, it’s nice,” said Thelma Beast.

“Oh it’s just great, I mean I don’t get to see my brother and sister very often. This has become an annual event. We’ve been doing it since mom’s 100th birthday,” said Bryan Beast, one of Thelma’s sons.

Thelma tells me she’s a big fan of Boise State sports - so a few surprise visitors from the football team put a smile on her face.

Beast offered some life advice to the young players, “Just work hard, and be kind to everyone.”

She was gifted a hockey stick from some Idaho Steelheads, and the whole senior living community and her family excitedly celebrated Thelma.

“Well I sure appreciate the fact that I can be here and we are really happy and proud of our mother. She’s one of the most loving ladies, she always took care of us and now she is being taken care of,” said Terry Beast, one of Thelma’s sons.