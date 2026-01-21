Revolution Concert House plans new venue in Meridian

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Plans are moving forward for a new Revolution Concert House in Meridian, according to a spokesperson for the venue.

The concert space is proposed near Topgolf, though no opening date has been announced.

Revolution Concert House said on social media that its Garden City location will remain open through 2026 while construction on the Meridian venue takes place.

Meridian city staff also told Idaho News 6 that they recommend approving the proposal.

More information is expected in the coming weeks — Idaho News 6 will continue providing updates as the project progresses.

