Reported gunfire puts Ada County Jail under brief lockdown; no injuries reported

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, a reported threat involving an armed individual led to a temporary lockdown at the Ada County Jail. The incident started when Meridian Police responded to reports of someone making threats with a firearm and leaving in a vehicle.

As officers searched for the suspect, a separate report came in of gunfire near the suspect's family member's workplace on Barrister and N Allumbaugh in Boise. However, Boise Police found no evidence of shots fired, despite the report.

The Meridian officers eventually spotted the suspect's vehicle. Initially, the driver did not stop, leading the officers to pursue the vehicle. After stopping the suspect, officers used a taser to safely bring him into custody.

Paramedics evaluated the individual on-site before taking him to a hospital for further checks. The situation remains under investigation.

Due to the proximity of reported threats, the Ada County Jail was briefly locked down as a safety measure, but no injuries were reported.

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