Renaissance High School students host Culture Night fair

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Belarus to Brazil, to dancing the traditional Filipino folk dance the Tinikling, and crafting a ‘papel picado': Students hosting ‘Culture Night’ at Renaissance High School Saturday offered the community a chance to go around the globe.

“We want to broaden [students] horizons and to learn and experience the world around them, to grow up with open mindedness,” said Avery Alger, a Renaissance High School Junior.

The student run event featured 18 different countries.

“I’m running the China booth and we’re doing little paper puppets,” said Season while showing a paper dragon.

Season, a freshman at Renaissance, is one of several students who set up an interactive booth to share a part of themselves with their fellow students.

“I really wanted to show off my culture and China so it sounded really fun!”

Many connected through the power of food. “Right here is called ‘Pão de Queijo,’ it’s cheesy bread and then this is a vinaigrette. It just has tomatoes, onions, vinegar, [and] also honey,” said Luci.

“Why did you guys decide to be at the Brazil booth?” asked Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

“We’re both Brazilian,” said Luci and her classmate. They, and many students shared their personal connection to their booth.

“I myself am part of the Sioux Tribe and I’m also northern Germanic,” said Karsen, a junior at Renaissance.

To honor his heritage, Karsen, a junior at Renaissance, says he ran the Native American and German booth.

“It’s been a joy to both serve the food and be able to teach people about both cultures,” said Karsen.

Students say their campus culture club helps them explore their creativity together.

“It allows them to educate themselves on any culture. It brings in numerous different people from all different social circles of our school to have fun and help out,” said Copper Feldtman, a Renaissance High School Junior.