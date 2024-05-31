Rained-out March for Meals rescheduled for June 15

MERIDAN, Idaho — The rained-out March for Meals has been rescheduled for June 15 after poor weather forced the event in March to be canceled. Meals on Wheels Metro Boise is aiming for 1,000 warm-weather marchers to participate in the rescheduled event, which would secure its distinction as the largest March for Meals event in the country.

One in six seniors in America, and nearly 63,000 seniors in Idaho, face food insecurity regularly. Meals on Wheels provides seniors with food security.

There is no entry fee to participate or advance registration required to participate in the event, marchers simply sign in at the Kleiner Park amphitheater in Meridian between 10 am and 10:30 am.

The one-third-mile walk around the park begins at 10:30 am and aims to accomodate everyone, including those using strollers, walkers, and wheelchairs. The Alchemist Beverage Truck will be on-site offering beverage options (kid-friendly) for everyone! Cookies will also be served following the walk.

Horizon Credit Union will donate the cost of one meal to Meals on Wheels Metro Boise for each marcher taking part in the event. Horizon Credit Union will also sponsor the annual “Spirit Award” for the most spirited, enthusiastic group (costumes, noise makers, etc.) determined by the crowd.

The annual walk spotlights senior hunger and food insecurity, and how Meals on Wheels provides options for those struggling.

“The food is critical to the seniors, but Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal to them, it also means a daily safety check, socialization, and 92% percent of the seniors served say it enables them to remain independent at home, and often with their pets.” Grant Jones, CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Boise

Meals on Wheels Metro Boise delivers and serves more than 2,000 hot, nutritious meals each weekday (300 meals a day over this time last year) to seniors throughout Ada County, Emmett, Middleton, Marsing, McCall, and Caldwell.

For more information on Meals on Wheels visit their website here.