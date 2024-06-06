Project updates and what's to come addressed in Meridian's 'State of the City'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Updates to the Linder Rd overpass, expansion of local parks, and plans for a new library this fall... All highlighted in the Mayor's 'State of the City' address.



The city's Legacy Award was present to Meridian Co-op Gardeners Director Juli Bokenkamp.

Meridian Chamber of Commerce also speaking at the city address.

Watch the Mayor's whole speech here.

“We are committed to growing responsibly," said Mayor Robert Simison.

The Mayor’s ‘State of the City’ speech brought updates on current projects and a glimpse of what’s next for Meridian Residents.

“Our efforts are focused on smart policies, needed infrastructure, and following the comprehensive plan that was developed with the community," said Simison.

An update to the Linder Rd overpass; project design is complete. ACHD is now in the process of purchasing land for the construction.

“Additionally, the Idaho Transportation Department awarded Meridian a grant earlier this year in the amount of $4.3 million for road improvements, and has also programmed another $7.5 million for the bridge construction in fiscal year 2026,” said Simison.

Mayor Simison expressing confidence in the West Ada School District to make “wise funding decisions” and their choice to limit cell phones in the classroom.

“Classrooms should be free from as many distractions as possible for learning and connection,” said Simison.

Also addressed, additional emergency responder facilities, including two new fire stations and a new police station… and expansion to roads, like Locust Grove, and to parks across the city, like Discovery Park and Settlers Park.

“And, as Settlers Parks gets an expansion, we also had a property donation from Marti Hill that will enlarge Hillsdale Park in south Meridian," said Simison.

With the growth of local parks, the city’s Legacy Award went to Meridian Co-op Gardeners Director Juli Bokenkamp for her work across multiple gardens in the city.

Looking to the future, Meridian Library District has plans to expand, “this September, they will be hitting their 100-year anniversary and they look to open their newest south Meridian branch that month,” said Simison.

Meridian Chamber of Commerce is currently collecting signatures to have an Auditorium District voted on in November.

“The Auditorium District is a tool that we can use in our community to build a facility, and our study says that we need to build a multi purpose, indoor sports complex. This district costs local tax payers nothing,” said Sean Evans, the president of Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

The city says they're also working with ITD to address traffic congestion on Eagle Road during peak hours by incorporating slower speed limits.