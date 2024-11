MERIDIAN, Idaho — Power went out for thousands of Idaho Power customers in and around Meridian just before 11 a.m. on Monday — more than 14,000 customers are affected, according to Idaho Power.

The issue is mostly affecting Meridian residents, but some nearby residents in Boise and Eagle are also affected.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but crews are already on site and Idaho Power hopes to have power restored by 1:30 p.m.