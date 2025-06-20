Post-Juneteenth events highlight community and empowerment

Idaho Black Community Alliance is wrapping up Juneteenth celebrations with two special events this Saturday, June 21, at Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP).

For the first time, the organization is hosting both Impact Day and the All Girls Matter Conference on the same day, offering community members multiple ways to participate in the celebration.

Impact Day, which runs from noon to 8 p.m., is open to everyone and provides an opportunity to support local nonprofits, shop from small businesses, and enjoy food, entertainment, and community activities.

Simultaneously, the All Girls Matter Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., specifically designed for girls ages 12 to 18. The conference will feature workshops focused on empowerment and personal development.

"We'll register the girls, provide breakfast and lunch. We've got a DJ, music, and people leading classes to help with personal development, just to enrich them and make them feel like they are enough," said Trish Walker, CEO and founder of Idaho Black Community Alliance.

Both events are free to attend and will be held at JUMP in downtown Boise.

