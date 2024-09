UPDATE: Missing juvenile in Meridian has been found safe

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 12:40 p.m.): The missing juvenile has been found safe. No further information has been released.



Meridian Police are in the area of Meridian and Ustick Road looking for an endangered missing juvenile, as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they are searching for an eleven-year-old white male juvenile last seen wearing black sweatshirt with cherries on it and black pants with gray Nike tennis shoes. He was riding a purple scooter with black spray paint.

If located or you have immediate information on juvenile please call 9-1-1.