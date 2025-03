MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing teen, Hayley Moore.

The 17-year-old female was last seen in Meridian near West Pine Avenue and 7th Street on March 2 around 9 p.m. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a tattoo of Jack Skellington on her right inner wrist.

Anyone with information regarding Moore's whereabouts is urged to call the dispatch at the Meridian Police Department - 208-377-6790.