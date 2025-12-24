Police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Meridian

MERIDIAN — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred this evening at E Fairview and NE 5th St. in Meridian.

According to BPD, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing Fairview.

Meridian Police, Meridian Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics and an Ada County Deputy were on scene providing life-saving measures and securing the scene, said BPD.

No additional information has been released.

