Police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Meridian

Meridian Police
A.J. Howard
Meridian Police
Posted
and last updated

MERIDIAN — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred this evening at E Fairview and NE 5th St. in Meridian.

According to BPD, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing Fairview.

Meridian Police, Meridian Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics and an Ada County Deputy were on scene providing life-saving measures and securing the scene, said BPD.

No additional information has been released.

Idaho News 6 sends condolences to the victims' loved ones.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

