MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 26-year-old Nampa man was killed early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Meridian, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Ten Mile eastbound on-ramp.

ISP said the man was walking eastbound in a lane of travel when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling eastbound. The Mustang was driven by a 20-year-old Nampa man.

—Pedestrian killed in crash on I-84 near Ten Mile—

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-84 near Ten Mile

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The eastbound on-ramp at the Ten Mile Road interchange was blocked for about three hours as crews responded and investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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