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Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at Idaho State Police Headquarters

Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on March 7, 2026 at ISP headquarters in Meridian to honor Idaho officers who have been killed in the line of duty
Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at ISP Headquarters
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MERIDIAN, Idaho — Neighbors are invited to attend the Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony today to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The name of each fallen officer will be called, with a single rose for each officer laid at the memorial.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Idaho State Police Headquarters in Meridian.

Today's ceremony follows a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night where officers shine a light in remembrance of Idaho officers killed in the line of duty

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke