Paws and pints: A dog park bar is coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Soon Meridian residents will get the chance to go out with their friends and family, and not have to leave their furry friends at home. The team broke ground Wednesday, June 19, at their lot near Ten Mile Crossing.

“The want for us is because we had this idea that we really wanted to come together to create a space for the dog community to hang out together. The need is because we do have a really strong dog community here,” Michelle Johnson.

The dog park bar Idaho Pups and Ales, or IPA for short, will allow dog lovers to hang out either inside the bar area, out in the covered patio space,

“and then off of that, coming on this side here will be about 12,000 square feet of park space," Johnson

Owner Michelle Johnson also sees the bar as a space to host events like paint and sip nights, specific breed meet-ups, movie nights and ‘flea’ markets.

“So people can, ya know, just do fun events that you normally do without your dog, but now we get to incorporate your dog,”

Construction has begun, and they’re hoping that’s complete late fall for a grand opening sometime this winter.