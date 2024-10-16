Watch Now
South Meridian Road closure following semi collision with power pole

The ACHD camera shows police blocking off part of Meridian Road after a semi collided with a power pole.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho Power says it hopes to have power restored on South Meridian Road by 5 p.m. The power was knocked out and the road closed after a semi collided with a power pole Wednesday morning, according to ACHD.

Police have closed South Meridian Road between Amity and Lake Hazel roads while crews work on repairs.

Idaho Power reports more than 180 customers without power.

No word on the cause of the crash or injuries. Idaho News 6 is working to learn more information and will bring you any updates as we get them.

