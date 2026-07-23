Overnight closures scheduled for Eagle Road Interchange as crews repave ramps

MERIDIAN — Overnight closures on the Eagle Road Interchange, Exit 46, will begin on Thursday, July 23, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

The closures will allow crews to repave several ramps at the interchange, extending their service life.

Nighttime work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ITD says that only one ramp will be closed at a time, and traffic will be detoured to the Meridian Road Interchange.

Anticipated Paving Schedule



The eastbound off-ramp

Thurs. July 23 — Sun. July 26.



The eastbound loop on-ramp

Mon. July 27 and Tues. July 28.



The eastbound on-ramp

Wed. July 29 — Fri. July 31

The westbound off-ramp

Sat. Aug.1, and Mon. Aug. 3- Wed. Aug. 5.

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ITD warns that this schedule is subject to change.

Travelers can text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates.

Click here to be directed to detour maps.