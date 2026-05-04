Over 3,600 residents hit by power outage in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A power outage in Meridian left over 3,600 customers without electricity this morning impacting routines across the area.

According to Idaho Power the outage started at 6:08 a.m. and suspects it was caused by a vehicle accident.

Most of the residents impacted had their power restored within 90 minutes. As of 7:30 a.m., 774 residents are still without power including local businesses.

Among them, The Owl's Nest Daycare & Preschool. They sent a note out to parents that as a result of the outage, they're forced into a late start this morning and hope to open their doors by 10 a.m.

The outage spans from as far west as N. Legacy Woods Ave. to as far east as the intersection of N. Cloverdale Rd. and E. Ustick Rd.

Crews are on-site working to restore power for those remaining affected residents and estimate they'll have it back on by noon.