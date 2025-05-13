One person's trash is another's treasure: Meridian gears up for annual 'Trash or Treasure' event

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is gearing up for the annual Trash or Treasure event, which will be held across the city on May 17 and 18. The community event is designed for residents to be able to place clean, gently-used items on their curb for fellow residents to come pick up.

“I am a big fan of Trash or Treasure," said Rebecca Weeks, Ada County Landfill’s Education and Outreach Manager. “By reusing items, the community can help extend the life of the local landfill. Once trash is deposited in the landfill, it stays there indefinitely and must be managed into the future. We can’t just walk away from it. This event truly does help save materials, reduce energy, and preserve history.”

Anyone wanting to set out items needs to register online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday and print out a participant yard sign to set out this weekend alongside any items. Those wanting to find some goods to pick up can see all participating homes using the city's online Treasure Map.

“The Trash or Treasure weekend is truly a neighborhood event,” said Sayard Schultz, City of Meridian’s Solid Waste Coordinator. "It’s great to see so many neighbors working together year after year to keep items out of the landfill by reusing."

Unclaimed items after the event can still be donated — a list of local donation sites is available here. Residents can also schedule a bulky item pick-up through Meridian’s year-round collection program at meridiancity.org.