Oktoberfest celebration brings hundreds to Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Saturday, festival attendees were transported to Meridian’s version of Munich, with local breweries, bars and restaurants serving pretzels, bratwursts and of course beer.

Meridian Chamber of CommercePresident Sean Evans shares how the event is not only fun for friends and family to explore together… but it’s also a boost to the local economy… with dozens of locally owned businesses seeing added foot traffic and customers, “We wanted to target something that was family friendly but also kind of mirror what the businesses were here in downtown, and we have a lot of restaurants, bars, and places for people to come down for some lively drinks and activities.”

The 3rd annual event boasted the largest crowds yet, with many enjoying some traditional and non traditional German treats, dancing to live bands, or maybe even competing in the Keg toss.

The camber says at least 4 new local businesses opened up Downtown Meridian in the last month, so neighbors are sure to find somewhere to enjoy here in the heart of the city.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

