'No kid left behind'; FC Internacional helps kids from all walks of life play competitive soccer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This might look like your typical Meridian neighborhood park, but it also serves as a field full of opportunities for a group of teenage soccer players. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at Chateau Park, introducing you to a kids' soccer team that prides itself on culture and equal opportunity.

"This team is everything to me. At the end of the day, they are great soccer players but even better young men," nodded team manager Annie Pew.

It's been more than eleven years since Pew started FC Internacional. The inspiration came when Pew noticed some of her son's teammates couldn't afford to play competitively.

Annie added, "The mission for us was to make sure no kid would be left behind."

The team has grown over the years with coaches and the Pews sponsoring players, covering costs for uniforms and travel.

"I think since we have been together for so long, we have built a culture," said Right Back Greyson Pew.

Parfait Niyonkuru, an Outside Back from Tanzania, added to the cultural comment, "It really brings everyone together."

"They make me feel accepted and wanted," praised Defender Leopoldo Ayala.

Niyonkuru smiled, saying, "We've just become family."

It's a diverse team of 24, with players from 12 countries speaking eight languages. Some are first-generation US citizens, and others arrived as refugees. Something that also resonates with the coaches.

"Coming to this country that allowed me to raise a family and succeed here, if I can give back to the community through this, it means a lot," explained Coach Adin Catovic.

Center Mid Tanner Hislop said, "I think it shows the love from every other country, and we just found each other through the game."

On and off the field, the team offers support, stepping in to help with things like groceries, clothing, and school supplies.

"They have been there for me in many ways, people haven't. They have been there for me on my highs, my lows," continued Ayala.

The momager added, "When a player has a baby sister born, we are there. When something tragic happens, we are there."

"I do want to play with these guys until we are like 40. We can make like an old man's league or something," laughed Niyonkuru.

The team will be heading to the Idaho Youth Soccer State Cup this weekend. For three years straight, the team finished in second place, but this year they hope they can make their Cinderella story come true.