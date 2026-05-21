No injuries reported following multi-agency response to Meridian barn fire

MERIDIAN — The Meridian Fire Department reports no injuries after crews responded a large barn fire on Wednesday night off W Becky Drive.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene to find a barn, separate from the residence, fully engulfed in flames.

"Crews went into defensive mode and quickly contained the fire," Meridian Fire said.

No animals or people were in the barn at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Crews from Eagle Fire Department, Star Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation