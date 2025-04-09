New nursing school in Meridian looks to help fill the local healthcare professional gap

MERIDIAN, Idaho — “It’s great to be able to connect with them during their time of need,” said Callah Barnes of Kuna.

Barnes is a level 2 student at Grand Canyon University's new nursing school in Meridian.

“I was born really early. I had great healthcare then, and it’s kind of my way of paying it back. I want to be involved with someone else getting that great care,” said Barnes.

“Go ahead and pour the medicine in, this is where the medicine will go,” said Barnes’ nursing professor while practicing on a demo patient.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

GCU nursing school leadership hopes the new Meridian program will help fill the need for more healthcare workers in the growing Treasure Valley and beyond.

Data shows the state of Idaho needs 468 more registered nurses just to meet baseline needs, which doesn't include the large number of nurses reaching retirement age.

Here, local students can earn their degree quickly through the year-and-a-half program.

“There’s a great need for nursing education, we’re seeing that with a lot of people being interested in coming to our site,” said Danielle Edwards, the Executive Director of Nursing Services at GCU.

The program offers online classes and in-person simulation labs, paired with clinical partnerships with local area hospitals like Saint Alphonsus, keeping essential healthcare workers here in Idaho.

“We will do some clinicals with St. Luke’s, as well as our clinical affiliate, but the primary stuff that we’re doing is based in Saint Alphonsus, and hoping that our graduates stay in the community,” said Edwards.

“I feel like I am prepared to intervene in some kind of scary situation. If my family was in the hospital, I want to be able to provide that. I want you to be nice and fresh and have a shower and brush your teeth and still be a human,” said Barnes.