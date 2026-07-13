New mixed-use project planned for former Union 93 site in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A long-vacant development site in the heart of downtown Meridian is getting a new lease on life.

Ahlquist and Eagle-based The Pacific Companies have announced plans for Heritage Square, a mixed-use development that will bring office space, retail, housing and public gathering areas to the former Union 93 site next to Meridian City Hall.

The project will include Class A office space, destination retail, two multifamily residential towers and pedestrian-friendly public plazas designed to serve as a community gathering place.

The property, formerly known as Union 93, was originally planned as a mixed-use development before the project stalled after its previous developer entered foreclosure. The partially completed structures have remained vacant for years.

Ahlquist and The Pacific Companies acquired the property through an Ada County Sheriff's auction in October 2025 with plans to complete the long-delayed development.

According to the developers, the name Heritage Square was chosen to reflect Meridian's history while creating a destination for residents, businesses and visitors. Plans include public art, open gathering spaces and a pedestrian-friendly design intended to strengthen connections throughout the downtown core.

Project design is being led by Babcock Design, while McAlvain Companies will serve as the general contractor for the office, retail and site infrastructure.

Developers say the project builds on Ahlquist's experience redeveloping challenging urban sites and The Pacific Companies' long history of developing multifamily housing and mixed-use communities throughout the Treasure Valley.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said the development is expected to expand opportunities for businesses, housing, retail and entertainment while creating new public spaces in downtown Meridian.

Developers have not announced a construction timeline or expected completion date.