New Mexican-Spanish inspired restaurant opens in Downtown Meridian

Las Calaveras Restaurant boasts 'A Bold Fusion of Spanish & Mexican Tradition' in Downtown Meridian.



Located in Generations Plaza on the corner of Idaho Ave and Main St.

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Check out their menu.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Wayne Martin is bringing his vibrant vision of a Mexican and Spanish-inspired restaurant to Idaho Avenue in Downtown Meridian.

"We are in a prime location right here in Generations Plaza, so in my mind, I couldn't have got luckier," said Martin.

He tells me he has lived in Idaho for almost 10 years and has always dreamt of running a restaurant of his own in the historic Downtown Meridian area. That dream came true over the summer when Martin stopped in the cafe — previously at the prime location, running into the broker by chance.

"They loved our concept, and they chose us, so here we are!" said Martin.

Born in Madrid, Spain, Martin's menu combines a familiar favorite of traditional Mexican dishes, like their tacos, and meals from his childhood memories with a whole section of tapas, or small bites.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Tacos at Las Calaveras in Meridian, Idaho

"It allows a group of people to come in and taste a little bit of everything on the menu, you can order single tacos and each tapa is a single item,” said Martin.

I saw one item that Idahoans would appreciate too, "I am seeing Elk on the menu," said Triepke

"There is elk! You know, we live in Idaho. We source local Northwest Rocky Mountain Elk. Definitely an Idaho thing," said Knipe.

Head Chef Tony Knipe tells me he tries to source as many menu ingredients locally as possible, "As restaurants we should be supporting our local economy, so that's really important to me. So we get some meat from Weiser, we are getting produce from, right now I am getting it at the farmer's market. Dairy, Ballard Farms, we got Purple Sage Farms we are getting some of the herbs and spices.”

Still, in their soft opening period, the bar and restaurant are open for lunch and dinner on weekdays, with added breakfast hours on the weekends, with goals to incorporate a weekend nightlife scene, as well.