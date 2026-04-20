New law could bring more brewery locations to Treasure Valley and across the state

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1301 into law, breweries across Idaho may soon have more room to grow — including in neighborhoods throughout the Treasure Valley.

The new law, which takes effect in July, allows breweries to operate up to two remote taproom locations instead of just one, in addition to their main production facility.

WATCH | Idaho law expanding brewery taprooms could boost local business growth

New law could bring more brewery locations to Treasure Valley

For Mike Garcia, owner of Loose Screw Brewing in downtown Meridian, the change comes after years of navigating restrictions that limited expansion.

“This is kind of where the magic happens,” Garcia said while giving a tour of his production taproom.

Inside, the brewery offers around 20 beers on draft, with a focus on variety.

“We’re probably more known for having a diverse selection of beers,” Garcia said.

But earlier this year, Garcia said he faced a difficult decision — closing a North Meridian taproom in order to pursue growth elsewhere.

“Due to the current law as it was written, we were only allowed one taproom,” Garcia said. “So we were forced to close our McMillan taproom… laying off some folks… and it really left a void in that community.”

Customers say the closure was felt.

“I was surprised because I feel like they’re really popular,” said Meridian neighbor Ashley Overs. “People really like coming to Loose Screw.”

Her daughter, Aubrey, said the brewery stands out for its welcoming environment.

“I like that it’s family-friendly and we can bring our dog,” she said.

Garcia, who also serves on the board of Idaho Brewers United, took his concerns to lawmakers, advocating for changes to the state’s brewery laws.

“As a small business owner… I felt like the government was playing an unfair role in restricting and really stifling our industry,” Garcia said.

Originally, Garcia and other brewers pushed for up to four additional remote locations. However, a compromise was reached — allowing one more location, bringing the total to two remote taprooms.

Garcia says the change reflects the role breweries play beyond serving beer.

“I think a lot of people see what breweries bring to a community… whether it’s vibrancy… supporting local nonprofits… or collaborating with other small businesses,” he said. “I’ve seen nothing but overwhelming support once this passed.”

With the new law set to take effect in July, Garcia says he is already looking ahead, with potential plans to expand into Caldwell near Indian Creek and possibly Boise.

The law’s supporters say it could open the door for more small business growth across Idaho — and bring more community gathering spaces to neighborhoods statewide.