New Idaho State Police Director to be sworn in at change of command ceremony

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho State Police will be holding a change of command ceremony on August 14th at 10:00 A.M. at the ISP Meridian Headquarters. Colonel Kedrick Wills will be the outgoing Director, as Colonel Bill Gardiner will be the new sworn in Director.

Colonel Wills started his career in January of 1996 following his duty as a city law enforcement officer.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated men and women who selflessly protect the people of Idaho. As I retire, I am proud of the life-changing and lifesaving work we have done, and I’m confident that ISP will continue to serve all Idahoans with excellence. Idaho is a better state because of the extraordinary individuals who serve our state.” Colonel Wills

Colonel Gardiner is a native Idahoan and was a trooper in Idaho Falls, with other key positions being, Commercial Vehicle Safety, Executive Protection Unit, and District 3 Commander.